Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) is WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s 10th Largest Position

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lessened its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for approximately 2.1% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,475,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,575,557,000 after buying an additional 8,919,562 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth approximately $354,350,000. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 31.7% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 13,651,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $912,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282,292 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,998,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $734,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth approximately $92,578,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.95. The company had a trading volume of 206,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,148,428. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.78. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $56.11 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -81.67%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,716 shares of company stock worth $3,553,545 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Argus cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.20.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

