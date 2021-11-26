Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,206 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 71,669 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Brightcove worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 42.3% in the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,100,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,846,000 after buying an additional 1,219,788 shares in the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Brightcove by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,920,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,256,000 after purchasing an additional 712,335 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 18.9% in the second quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,030,381 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,486,000 after purchasing an additional 481,377 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brightcove by 12.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,939,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,187,000 after buying an additional 333,309 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Brightcove by 11.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 792,381 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,371,000 after buying an additional 83,486 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BCOV opened at $9.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.09 and its 200-day moving average is $12.34. Brightcove Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $25.26. The firm has a market cap of $409.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.63.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Brightcove had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $52.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Brightcove’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.43 per share, with a total value of $57,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 211,800 shares of company stock worth $2,237,979. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BCOV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Brightcove from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Brightcove from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.60.

About Brightcove

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

