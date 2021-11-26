Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.200-$4.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.21 billion-$30.21 billion.

Shares of OTCMKTS BRDCY traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.30. 85,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,378. Bridgestone has a twelve month low of $15.94 and a twelve month high of $24.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bridgestone from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Bridgestone Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of tires and rubber products. It operates through the Tires and Diversified Products segments. The Tires segment manufactures and sells tires, tubes, wheels and accessories. It also offers retread material and services, and auto maintenance. The Diversified Products segment includes chemical and industrial products, sporting goods, bicycles, and financial services.

