BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.67

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.67 and last traded at $3.67, with a volume of 83151 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.

BRFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRF from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRF presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.72.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of BRF by 3,099.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRF during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BRF during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BRF by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRF during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

