Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $448.60

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $448.60 and last traded at $452.95, with a volume of 4878 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $464.33.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $530.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $1,134.00 to $627.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen cut shares of Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $825.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $950.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $854.00 to $618.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $797.80.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $502.61 and its 200 day moving average is $726.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.14 and a beta of 0.70.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by ($6.47). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $561.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Beer news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 20,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.18, for a total value of $10,234,687.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM)

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

