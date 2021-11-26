BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:DCF)

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, December 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has increased its dividend payment by 1,033.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.33. 33,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,928. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $9.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.51.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

