BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Now Covered by Analysts at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BM Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of BM Technologies stock opened at $13.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average of $10.72. BM Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.68 and a 52 week high of $18.35.

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. On average, equities analysts predict that BM Technologies will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of BM Technologies during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of BM Technologies during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of BM Technologies during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BM Technologies during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of BM Technologies during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.75% of the company’s stock.

BM Technologies Company Profile

BM Technologies, Inc is a technology company that provides banking services through its partner banks. It offers a mobile banking platform in the U.S. that provides access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. The company’s operating model enables partner banks to provide banking services to low and middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the fee model of traditional banks.

