BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s’ (BTA) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their neutral rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup currently has a GBX 185 ($2.42) price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.40) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 193.33 ($2.53).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.31 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

