BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMU) Shares Up 0.1%

BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMU) shares shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.34 and last traded at $26.34. 1,511 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 3,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.31.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.30 and a 200-day moving average of $26.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,879,000.

