BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 354,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,756 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $26,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 65,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 18,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,678,000. Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 54,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IVW stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.12. 57,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,027,730. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $84.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.21.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.