BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.08 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,669 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 19.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,542,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,542 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,844,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,309,000 after purchasing an additional 425,697 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,876,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,857,000 after purchasing an additional 63,627 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 950,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,713,000 after purchasing an additional 38,727 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 557,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,825,000 after purchasing an additional 29,376 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWI traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.91. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,570. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $26.43 and a 52 week high of $30.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.98.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

