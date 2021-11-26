BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $599,000. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $388,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $406,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on COF. Citigroup increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.88.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $3,307,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial stock traded down $7.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.34. The company had a trading volume of 64,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,961. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $85.16 and a 52 week high of $177.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.96%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

