BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Trading 3.4% Higher

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)’s stock price shot up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $12.93. 10,905 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,455,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BCRX. Barclays decreased their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.93 and a 200-day moving average of $15.05.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 198.88%. The business had revenue of $40.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 74,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $1,116,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nancy J. Hutson sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $1,617,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,000 shares of company stock worth $2,795,010 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,229,000 after buying an additional 475,989 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,143,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,699,000 after purchasing an additional 117,879 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,139,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,114,000 after purchasing an additional 26,937 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,005,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,191,000 after purchasing an additional 994,391 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,565,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,559,000 after purchasing an additional 61,065 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCRX)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

