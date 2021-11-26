Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $267.04 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) will post sales of $267.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bio-Techne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $263.81 million to $268.70 million. Bio-Techne posted sales of $224.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bio-Techne will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bio-Techne.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $257.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.37 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 17.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share.

TECH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH traded up $4.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $481.07. 1,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,118. The stock has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bio-Techne has a 12-month low of $296.00 and a 12-month high of $543.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $501.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $472.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.56%.

In other news, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.22, for a total value of $5,072,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 5,000 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.66, for a total transaction of $2,528,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,381,429.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,552 shares of company stock worth $26,601,419. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in Bio-Techne during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,737,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 79.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 158,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,276,000 after acquiring an additional 70,089 shares in the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Techne during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,755,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Bio-Techne during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,310,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Bio-Techne during the second quarter valued at approximately $683,000. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bio-Techne (TECH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.