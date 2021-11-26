Bilby (LON:BILB) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $38.48

Shares of Bilby Plc (LON:BILB) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 38.48 ($0.50) and traded as high as GBX 39.50 ($0.52). Bilby shares last traded at GBX 39 ($0.51), with a volume of 40,588 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £23.87 million and a PE ratio of 32.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 38.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 38.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.47, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Bilby Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides gas heating, electrical, and general building services to housing associations and local authorities in London and the South East. The company offers building maintenance services, such as internal and external building maintenance, refurbishment and conversion projects, living solutions, domestic and commercial plumbing, electrical design and planning, plastering, bathroom plumbing and installations, window replacements, ground works, carpentry, painting, decorating, and roofing.

