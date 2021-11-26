BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Stake Raised by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital increased its holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,080 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,729 shares during the period. BHP Group comprises about 1.8% of Vicus Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Vicus Capital’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $10,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BHP. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 417.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,130 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,447,000 after purchasing an additional 257,502 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,062,581 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,733,000 after purchasing an additional 150,326 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 53,480 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,319 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. 6.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BHP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered BHP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

BHP traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,190,189. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $51.88 and a twelve month high of $82.07.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

