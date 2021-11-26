BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Shares Bought by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 247,045 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 25,956 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $13,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in BHP Group by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,175,968 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,178,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277,566 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,169,038 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $594,951,000 after acquiring an additional 187,439 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,610,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $190,152,000 after acquiring an additional 75,872 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,867,717 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $136,025,000 after acquiring an additional 805,136 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,818,461 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $132,438,000 after acquiring an additional 49,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

BHP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays cut BHP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $59.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $55.48 on Friday. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $51.88 and a fifty-two week high of $82.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

