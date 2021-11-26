BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 243,539 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 2,672,198 shares.The stock last traded at $55.48 and had previously closed at $55.53.

BHP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $59.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Get BHP Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 197.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 366 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 366.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 947 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 715 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 6.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.