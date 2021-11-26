Benjamin J. Hindson Sells 351 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.38, for a total transaction of $52,081.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ TXG opened at $150.99 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.15 and a 12 month high of $208.99. The company has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of -35.69 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.02 and a 200-day moving average of $169.48.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 99.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its position in 10x Genomics by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in 10x Genomics by 5.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in 10x Genomics by 4.8% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in 10x Genomics by 25.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in 10x Genomics by 0.7% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

TXG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.50.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

