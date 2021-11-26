Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 577,881 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,585 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned 1.62% of Benchmark Electronics worth $15,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 57.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 104,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 37,960 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,418,000. DCM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 4.2% during the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 32,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 103,145.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 11,346 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

BHE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sidoti raised Benchmark Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of BHE stock opened at $25.96 on Friday. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $32.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $571.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.67 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.75%.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.