Belt Market Capitalization Tops $71.12 Million (BELT)

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 39.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 26th. One Belt coin can currently be purchased for about $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Belt has a market capitalization of $71.12 million and approximately $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Belt has traded 83.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001841 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.71 or 0.00065699 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00074363 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.10 or 0.00099537 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,048.15 or 0.07448019 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,352.94 or 1.00001750 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Belt

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Belt using one of the exchanges listed above.

