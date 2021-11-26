Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 0.5% during the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 46,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 4.2% during the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 7.3% during the second quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management boosted its position in Bank of America by 1.4% during the third quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 17,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 2.7% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 9,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,613,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,091,760. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $48.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.36 and its 200 day moving average is $42.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.17 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.04.

In other news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

