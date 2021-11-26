Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 57,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHPT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ChargePoint by 804.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,828,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,708,000 after buying an additional 7,852,129 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at $171,053,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,878,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,713,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,038,000. 40.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.06.

In related news, Director Christopher Burghardt sold 100,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $2,090,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 3,115 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $62,767.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 227,729 shares of company stock worth $4,719,738. Corporate insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHPT traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $25.70. The stock had a trading volume of 96,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,702,035. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.60 and a 52-week high of $49.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.61 and a 200-day moving average of $24.46.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $56.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.06 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($6.97) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

