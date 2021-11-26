Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Has $2.80 Million Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,518 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 947.8% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 433,541 shares of the airline’s stock worth $23,017,000 after purchasing an additional 392,163 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 14.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,655 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 141,884 shares of the airline’s stock worth $7,532,000 after buying an additional 4,709 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.9% during the second quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 127,949 shares of the airline’s stock worth $6,793,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 18.8% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 24,224 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.38.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $529,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LUV traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.59. 382,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,145,115. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $43.72 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a PE ratio of -939.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.39.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.99) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.