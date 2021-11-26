Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 124,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the quarter. Corning comprises about 1.9% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,392,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,737,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,868 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,346,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,263,680,000 after buying an additional 1,242,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,110,179 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $534,760,000 after buying an additional 259,430 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Corning by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,939,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $365,608,000 after buying an additional 94,310 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Corning by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,726,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $356,906,000 after buying an additional 68,900 shares during the period. 66.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GLW. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.92.

GLW traded down $1.06 on Friday, hitting $37.98. The company had a trading volume of 72,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,973,481. The firm has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.11. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $34.81 and a 1 year high of $46.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In other Corning news, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $602,898.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,833. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

Recommended Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.