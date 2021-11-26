Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 78.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,090 shares during the quarter. Delta Air Lines makes up about 2.5% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $6,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,622,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,882,102,000 after buying an additional 927,297 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,892,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,725,738,000 after buying an additional 3,425,850 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,735,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $463,448,000 after buying an additional 114,589 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,789,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $380,253,000 after buying an additional 1,345,186 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,944,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,175,000 after buying an additional 438,950 shares during the period. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DAL traded down $4.05 on Friday, hitting $35.64. 902,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,661,734. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.31 and a 52-week high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -276.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.35.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 294.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 199.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.30) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Argus downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

