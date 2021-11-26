Becker Capital Management Inc. Sells 10,670 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Becker Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 15.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,670 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $3,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in American International Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,674,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,721,000 after purchasing an additional 117,205 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 6.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,525,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,799,000 after buying an additional 213,927 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the second quarter valued at about $11,298,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,959,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $188,463,000 after acquiring an additional 276,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $578,000. 89.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American International Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.07.

In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $407,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AIG stock opened at $57.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.34. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $62.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.53 and a 200 day moving average of $53.20.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.09%.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

