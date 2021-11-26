Becker Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Becker Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $6,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEAK. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 44,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 12,842 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 160.6% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 23,116 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.95.

Shares of PEAK opened at $34.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.42 and its 200 day moving average is $34.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $37.69.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 33.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.35%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

