Becker Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Becker Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,831 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 974 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,147 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,217,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 27,043 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,730 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ABT opened at $125.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.69. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $105.32 and a twelve month high of $131.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.67%.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,211,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $819,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,461,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,858 shares of company stock worth $6,011,502 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 target price for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.94.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

