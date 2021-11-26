Becker Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,089 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,757 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PHG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter worth about $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on PHG. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. ING Group raised Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of PHG opened at $39.08 on Friday. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $38.10 and a twelve month high of $61.23. The stock has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.95.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.10). Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Koninklijke Philips’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.