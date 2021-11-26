Becker Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 54.4% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.01.

Shares of TSM opened at $120.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.60. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $96.14 and a 52 week high of $142.20. The stock has a market cap of $626.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.89.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 37.93%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3911 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

