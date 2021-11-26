Becker Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Becker Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 241,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,312,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COLB. Stephens lowered their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson raised Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.14.

Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $34.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.79. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.41 and a twelve month high of $50.68.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $132.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.88 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 35.50%. Columbia Banking System’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 11th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.