Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $31.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Beam Global produces patented infrastructure products for the electrification of transportation. It produces products for electric vehicle charging, outdoor media and energy security. Beam Global, formerly known as Envision Solar, is based in San Diego California. “

Get Beam Global alerts:

Separately, BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Beam Global in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.80.

BEEM stock opened at $27.80 on Thursday. Beam Global has a 1 year low of $20.68 and a 1 year high of $75.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.35.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 23.76% and a negative net margin of 89.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Beam Global will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $36,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEEM. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beam Global in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 147.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beam Global (BEEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.