BEAM Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

BEAM Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 810.5% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after buying an additional 68,393 shares in the last quarter. New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,070,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 132,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFLO opened at $50.25 on Friday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.27.

