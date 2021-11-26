BCE (NYSE:BCE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.422-$2.542 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.54 billion-$19.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.14 billion.
BCE stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.39. The company had a trading volume of 682,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,571. The firm has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. BCE has a one year low of $42.17 and a one year high of $53.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.94 and a 200 day moving average of $50.47.
BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BCE had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that BCE will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently commented on BCE. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities cut shares of BCE from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.14.
About BCE
BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.
Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.