BASIC (BASIC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3.32 Million

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. In the last week, BASIC has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. One BASIC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BASIC has a total market capitalization of $60.71 million and approximately $3.32 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00045207 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00008686 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $135.29 or 0.00233484 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.90 or 0.00089566 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00012393 BTC.

BASIC Coin Profile

BASIC (CRYPTO:BASIC) is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 6,203,692,523 coins. The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic . BASIC’s official website is basic.finance . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

BASIC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

