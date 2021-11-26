Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Price Target Cut to $27.00

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) had its price target dropped by Raymond James from $27.50 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 39.25% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GOLD. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.73.

NYSE:GOLD opened at $19.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.68. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $25.37.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 176.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,946 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 14,006 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 7.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,048 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 18.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 125,673 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 19,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 25.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,432,646 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $25,879,000 after buying an additional 293,820 shares in the last quarter. 54.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

