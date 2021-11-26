Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BTDPY. Peel Hunt upgraded Barratt Developments to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barratt Developments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

OTCMKTS:BTDPY opened at $18.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.33 and its 200 day moving average is $19.66. Barratt Developments has a fifty-two week low of $15.34 and a fifty-two week high of $23.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.556 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from Barratt Developments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

