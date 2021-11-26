Barclays Upgrades Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) to Equal Weight

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) was upgraded by Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a 34.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price target of 33.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank Hapoalim B.M. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKHYY opened at $49.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 52-week low of $32.41 and a 52-week high of $50.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.62.

Bank Hapoalim BM engages in the provision of private and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, and International Activities. The Retail Activity segment operates in Private Banking, Small Businesses, and Housing Loans. Private Banking provides a range of banking services and financial products, including investment advisory services.

