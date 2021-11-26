Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Sold by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA decreased its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 36.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,927 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,036 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,947,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,045,780,000 after acquiring an additional 418,675 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 34.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,935,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,087,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025,792 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 33.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,548,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,183,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864,627 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,230,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,150,017,000 after acquiring an additional 157,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 76.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,752,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,609 shares during the last quarter. 41.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

BMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$147.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $138.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.36.

BMO opened at $110.71 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $72.16 and a 52 week high of $112.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.50. The firm has a market cap of $71.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.