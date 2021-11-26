Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,723 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,358 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 95,540.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. 47.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BMRC opened at $36.91 on Friday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $42.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.93 million, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.21.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.30. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 28.64%. The firm had revenue of $31.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

