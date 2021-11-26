Bank of America Corp DE Sells 9,608 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,001 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,608 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.69% of NETGEAR worth $8,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in NETGEAR by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,081 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 14,877 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,565 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $85,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total transaction of $901,082.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,678 shares of company stock worth $1,473,245. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTGR. BWS Financial lowered shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of NETGEAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $27.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $830.19 million, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.73. NETGEAR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.98 and a fifty-two week high of $46.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.84.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.97 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.43%. NETGEAR’s revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NETGEAR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 27th that allows the company to repurchase 3,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the communications equipment provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

