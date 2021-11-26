Bank of America Corp DE Sells 725,776 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 80.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 178,491 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 725,776 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $8,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LSXMA. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter valued at about $188,000. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LSXMA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $51.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.57. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $39.40 and a 12-month high of $56.26.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.