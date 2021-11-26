Bank of America Corp DE Sells 146,174 Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 835,125 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 146,174 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.73% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $8,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AXL. US Bancorp DE grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 307.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 99.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,004 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 2,039.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.14.

Shares of NYSE:AXL opened at $9.73 on Friday. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.40.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.14. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 43.98% and a net margin of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

