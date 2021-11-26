Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Holdings in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,001 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,608 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.69% of NETGEAR worth $8,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NETGEAR by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,298,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,392,000 after purchasing an additional 68,235 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NETGEAR by 22.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,619,238 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,369,000 after purchasing an additional 473,587 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NETGEAR by 6.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,675,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,201,000 after purchasing an additional 95,502 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in NETGEAR by 17.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,155,942 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,295,000 after purchasing an additional 169,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NETGEAR by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,384,000 after purchasing an additional 13,088 shares in the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total transaction of $901,082.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $85,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,678 shares of company stock worth $1,473,245 in the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NTGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. BWS Financial downgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NETGEAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

NETGEAR stock opened at $27.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $830.19 million, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.73. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.98 and a 1 year high of $46.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.84.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. NETGEAR had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NETGEAR announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 27th that allows the company to repurchase 3,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the communications equipment provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

