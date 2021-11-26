Bank of America Corp DE Has $8.71 Million Position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 691,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 117,742 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $8,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Service Properties Trust by 954.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Service Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Service Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Service Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of SVC stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. Service Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $15.39.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.25. Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 35.97% and a negative return on equity of 25.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Service Properties Trust will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.36%.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

