Bank of America Corp DE Buys New Holdings in Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY)

Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 725,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,259,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Convey Holding Parent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,522,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,845,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,992,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Convey Holding Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Convey Holding Parent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.15.

NYSE CNVY opened at $6.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.85. Convey Holding Parent, Inc. has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Convey Holding Parent had a positive return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Convey Holding Parent, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Convey Holding Parent

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

