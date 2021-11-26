Bank of America Corp DE Acquires New Shares in Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY)

Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 725,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,259,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Convey Holding Parent in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in Convey Holding Parent in the second quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Convey Holding Parent alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CNVY opened at $6.76 on Friday. Convey Holding Parent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.85.

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Convey Holding Parent had a positive return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that Convey Holding Parent, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Convey Holding Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Convey Holding Parent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.15.

About Convey Holding Parent

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Convey Holding Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Convey Holding Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.