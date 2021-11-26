Bank of America Begins Coverage on Sonendo (NYSE:SONX)

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SONX. Piper Sandler began coverage on Sonendo in a research note on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sonendo in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

NYSE:SONX opened at $11.56 on Tuesday. Sonendo has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $11.57.

Sonendo Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on saving teeth from tooth decay. It developed the GentleWave(R) System an innovative technology platform designed to treat tooth decay by cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

