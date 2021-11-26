Bank of America Begins Coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL)

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BXSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research report on Monday. They set a market perform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.75.

NYSE BXSL opened at $31.32 on Tuesday. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $34.62.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th.

In other news, insider Robert J. Bass acquired 3,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.64 per share, for a total transaction of $115,802.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is a business development company externally managed by Blackstone Credit BDC Advisors LLC. The company is a specialty finance company which invests primarily in the debt of private U.S. companies. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

